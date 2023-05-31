Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.more
Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a doub...More
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Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.
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The Actress (Eng)
Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.