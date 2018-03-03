2 seasons available

Bad Banks

TV14 • Drama, Thriller, International • TV Series • 2018

After being wrongly fired from Crédit International, a prestigious Investment bank in Luxembourg, Jana Liekam, a talented young investment banker, is ...more

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Brave New World

Six months after the crash and the state bailout of Deutsche Global Invest, the cards are being reshuffled. Gabriel Fenger is in custody. The arch manipulator, Christelle Leblanc, has been side-lined as head of investment banking...
Episode 2

Dying Banks

No sooner has GreenWallet moved into the incubator than the start-up faces a huge problem. The team needs strengthening. An attempt to poach a top talent from competitor “Fin21” leads to an unpleasant encounter with an old acquaintance.
Episode 3

Collateral Damage

To beat the competition, GreenWallet needs to be internationally active. Adam flies to London to obtain a licence for the British financial market, but personal problems put a spoke in his wheel.
Episode 4

Today’s Winners

Difficulties are mounting for GreenWallet. Jana and Adam have to shelve their plan to hide their illicit earnings for the time being – they need the funds to stand up to the competition.
Episode 5

Paranoia

A dynamic new finance minister is shaking up the banking world. Regulations are to be relaxed, while at the same time the liability rules for bankers are to be tightened. While some panic, others are trying to forestall banking supervision.
Episode 6

Long Live the Queen

The power struggle in Frankfurt is coming to a head. A clever move brings all the opponents around one table. But who has ultimately forged the best alliances? Whoever loses this game loses everything. For Jana, too, the tide has turned yet again.

