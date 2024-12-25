About this Show
Whiskey on the Rocks (Eng Dub)
It's October 1981, the height of the Cold War, where political tensions are high and the threat of nuclear war is never far. It's a cold night on Soviet submarine U-137, but the crew are keeping warm with a raucous party to celebrate a new father in their midst. One drink leads to another, and the submarine ends up running aground in neutral Sweden on the Karlskrona archipelago, only a stone's throw from the nations top-secret naval base. "Whiskey on the Rocks" is a playful retelling of this unbelievable true story that explores the catastrophic fallout of this boozy mistake. Never before has the world been closer to a nuclear conflict, and all responsibility now rests on the shoulders of one man to de-escalate various warmongers ambitions, Sweden's Prime Minister Thorbjörn Fälldin.