M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people's problems.more
M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. Afte...More
Starring: Hiroshi AbeMachiko OnoChara
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M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people's problems.
Starring: Hiroshi AbeMachiko OnoCharaKankurô KudôDaichi Watanabe
About this Show
Because We Forget Everything
M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people's problems.
Starring: Hiroshi AbeMachiko OnoCharaKankurô KudôDaichi Watanabe