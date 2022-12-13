Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Because We Forget EverythingBecause We Forget Everything

M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people's problems.more

M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. Afte...More

Starring: Hiroshi AbeMachiko OnoChara

DramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Because We Forget Everything

M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people's problems.

Starring: Hiroshi AbeMachiko OnoCharaKankurô KudôDaichi Watanabe

DramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

The Files of Young Kindaichi (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2023)
GannibalTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Today's WebtoonDrama • TV Series (2022)
Virgin: The SeriesDrama, International • TV Series (2023)
Pandora: Beneath the ParadiseTVMA • Thriller, Romance • TV Series (2023)
Doctor Lawyer (ENG)Legal, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Files of Young KindaichiMystery, International • TV Series (2023)
Atom's Last ShotDrama, International • TV Series (2022)
One Dollar LawyerDrama, Korean • TV Series (2023)
Shadow DetectiveTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2022)
Women in TaipeiTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
GridDrama, International • TV Series (2022)
Doctor LawyerInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Revenge of OthersDrama, International • TV Series (2022)
Grid (Eng)International, Korean • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.