Fargo

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series • 2014

An original adaptation of the Academy Award®-winning feature film, Fargo features an all-new "true crime" story and follows a new case and new charact...more

An original adaptation of the Academy Award®-winning feature film, Fargo features an all-new "true crime" story and follows a new case and new charact...more

EpisodesExtras
Season123
Episode 1

The Law of Vacant Places

A petty sibling rivalry between two brothers escalates and brings chaos to a small Minnesotan community.
Episode 2

The Principle of Restricted Choice

Gloria deals with the aftermath of a crime, Varga makes a move, and Ray and Nikki move on to Plan B.
Episode 3

The Law of Non-Contradiction

Gloria revisits her stepfather’s past to try and find some answers.
Episode 4

The Narrow Escape Problem

Emmit and Sy try to figure out what they've gotten themselves into, Nikki and Ray track down some collateral, and Gloria learns more about Maurice.
Episode 5

The House of Special Purpose

Nikki and Ray's retaliation has consequences for Emmit. Meanwhile, Gloria and Winnie start connecting the dots.
Episode 6

The Lord of No Mercy

Gloria and Winnie get closer to the truth, Emmit tries to make things right, Nikki and Ray prepare for payback and Varga cleans up a mess.
Episode 7

The Law of Inevitability

Gloria tries to work the system, Nikki finds herself in a familiar place, Varga comes up with an alternative plan and Emmit goes to dinner.
Episode 8

Who Rules the Land of Denial?

Nikki struggles to survive, Emmit gets spooked and Sy joins Varga for some tea. An FX Original Series Wednesdays 10PM ET/PT on FX.
Episode 9

Aporia

Emmit sits down with Gloria, all while Nikki negotiates a deal.
Episode 10

Somebody to Love

Gloria follows the money, Nikki plays a game and Emmit learns a big lesson about progress from Varga. An FX Original Series.

The Stunts

Analysis of a Scene

