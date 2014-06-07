Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.more
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit dram...More
Starring: Omari HardwickLela LorenNaturi Naughton
Creator: Courtney Kemp Agboh
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Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Starring: Omari HardwickLela LorenNaturi NaughtonJoseph SikoraLuis Antonio Ramos
Creator: Courtney Kemp Agboh
About this Show
Power
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Starring: Omari HardwickLela LorenNaturi NaughtonJoseph SikoraLuis Antonio Ramos
Creator: Courtney Kemp Agboh