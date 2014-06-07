6 seasons available (63 episodes)

PowerPower

Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.more

Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit dram...More

Starring: Omari HardwickLela LorenNaturi Naughton

Creator: Courtney Kemp Agboh

TVMABlack StoriesDramaCrimeTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesPower FranchiseExtrasDetails
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Power: Season 5 - Trailer
S2 Trailer
Power Season 1 Trailer

About this Show

Power

Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.

Starring: Omari HardwickLela LorenNaturi NaughtonJoseph SikoraLuis Antonio Ramos

Creator: Courtney Kemp Agboh

TVMABlack StoriesDramaCrimeTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

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