About this Show
Survivor's Remorse
Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.
Starring: Jessie T. UsherRonReaco LeeErica AshTichina ArnoldTeyonah Parris