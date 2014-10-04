4 seasons available (36 episodes)

Survivor's Remorse

Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.more

Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom...More

Starring: Jessie T. UsherRonReaco LeeErica Ash

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Starz on Hulu logo Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $11.99/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Survivor's Remorse

Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.

Starring: Jessie T. UsherRonReaco LeeErica AshTichina ArnoldTeyonah Parris

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Tyler Perry's SistasTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
New Jersey DriveR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1995)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
A Girl Like GraceTVMA • Drama • Movie (2015)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The Devil You KnowTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Magic CityTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
FightlandCrime, Drama • TV Series (2026)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.