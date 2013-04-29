Original • 5 seasons available (61 episodes)

East Los HighEast Los High

East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around romance, dance, and the struggle of a group of Latino teens living in East Los Angeles.more

East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around...More

Starring: Danielle VegaGabriel ChavarriaAndrea Sixtos

TV14LatinoDramaTeenTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Series Finale Promo
Season 4 Teaser
East Los High S4 - Trailer
East Los High S3 - Trailer
Season 2 Recap
Season 3 Teaser
Season 3 Teaser: Don't Look Back
All About the Work
Entertainment + Education
Meet the Characters
A Perfect Marriage
Pushing the Envelope
The Bomb Squad, Baby
East Los High S2 - Trailer
Love. Betrayal. Survival.
Make Your Move
More Than Best Friends?
Season 1 Recap
Prequel 5: Drama Mama
Prequel 6: Where's the Star of the Show?
Prequel 3: Old Rivalries Die Hard
Prequel 4: My Tongue Still Hurts
Prequel 1: Chingona Top Chef
Prequel 2: Don't Worry Where I Got The Money
Soli & Paulie
Hector David Jr On Playing Cristian
Tracy Perez On Playing Vanessa
Interview With Director of Photography Kira Kelly
Janine Larina on Playing Jessie
Season 1 Transmedia Experience Trailer
Gabriel Chavarria On Playing Jacob
High School Revenge Preview
Love Triangle Preview
East Los High Dance Tutorial
Season 1 Trailer

About this Show

East Los High

East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around romance, dance, and the struggle of a group of Latino teens living in East Los Angeles.

Starring: Danielle VegaGabriel ChavarriaAndrea SixtosVannessa VasquezAlex Rodríguez

TV14LatinoDramaTeenTV Series2013
  • hd

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