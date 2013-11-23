Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.more
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thril...More
Starring: Mark AddyJuliet StevensonSarah Parish
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Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Starring: Mark AddyJuliet StevensonSarah ParishJack DonnellyRobert Emms
About this Show
Atlantis
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Starring: Mark AddyJuliet StevensonSarah ParishJack DonnellyRobert Emms