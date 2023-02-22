About this Show
Unprisoned
Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.
Starring: Kerry WashingtonDelroy LindoFaly RakotohavanaMarque Richardson
Creator: Tracy McMillan