Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

UnprisonedUnprisoned

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.more

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour come...More

Starring: Kerry WashingtonDelroy LindoFaly Rakotohavana

Creator: Tracy McMillan

TVMABlack StoriesDramaComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Unprisoned S2 - Trailer
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on Unprisoned (The Big Score)
UnPrisoned S1 - Trailer
UnPrisoned | Inside the Series | Hulu
UnPrisoned | This Season On | Hulu

About this Show

Unprisoned

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

Starring: Kerry WashingtonDelroy LindoFaly RakotohavanaMarque Richardson

Creator: Tracy McMillan

TVMABlack StoriesDramaComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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