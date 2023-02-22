Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

UnprisonedUnprisoned

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.more

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour come...More

Starring: Kerry WashingtonDelroy LindoFaly Rakotohavana

Creator: Tracy McMillan

TVMAComedyDramaBlack StoriesTV Series2023

Unprisoned

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

Starring: Kerry WashingtonDelroy LindoFaly RakotohavanaMarque Richardson

Creator: Tracy McMillan

TVMAComedyDramaBlack StoriesTV Series2023

