Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a businessman, but a tragedy alters his path and he ends up entering the criminal underworld. His vision and abilities soon catch the attention of Morello, a police detective with a penchant for self-destructive behavior who sees Evandro as a worthy opponent. It seems the two men share an affinity for danger. The hunt is on.more
Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a busines...More
Starring: Cyria CoentroFernanda MachadoRaphael Logam
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Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a businessman, but a tragedy alters his path and he ends up entering the criminal underworld. His vision and abilities soon catch the attention of Morello, a police detective with a penchant for self-destructive behavior who sees Evandro as a worthy opponent. It seems the two men share an affinity for danger. The hunt is on.
Starring: Cyria CoentroFernanda MachadoRaphael LogamRocco PitangaRui Ricardo Diaz
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Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a businessman, but a tragedy alters his path and he ends up entering the criminal underworld. His vision and abilities soon catch the attention of Morello, a police detective with a penchant for self-destructive behavior who sees Evandro as a worthy opponent. It seems the two men share an affinity for danger. The hunt is on.
Starring: Cyria CoentroFernanda MachadoRaphael LogamRocco PitangaRui Ricardo Diaz