Original • 4 seasons available (40 episodes)

ImpurosImpuros

Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a businessman, but a tragedy alters his path and he ends up entering the criminal underworld. His vision and abilities soon catch the attention of Morello, a police detective with a penchant for self-destructive behavior who sees Evandro as a worthy opponent. It seems the two men share an affinity for danger. The hunt is on.more

Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a busines...More

Starring: Cyria CoentroFernanda MachadoRaphael Logam

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeActionTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Impuros S6 - Trailer
Impuros S6 - Trailer
Impuros S4 - Trailer
Impuros - Trailer

About this Show

Impuros

Rio de Janeiro in the 1990s: Evandro dreams of becoming a businessman, but a tragedy alters his path and he ends up entering the criminal underworld. His vision and abilities soon catch the attention of Morello, a police detective with a penchant for self-destructive behavior who sees Evandro as a worthy opponent. It seems the two men share an affinity for danger. The hunt is on.

Starring: Cyria CoentroFernanda MachadoRaphael LogamRocco PitangaRui Ricardo Diaz

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeActionTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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