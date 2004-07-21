7 seasons available (93 episodes)

Rescue MeRescue Me

Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted steel of a subway collision, Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) takes pride in leading the heroic but overwhelmed firefighters of the NYFD. But he's also drifting between sorrow and anger over a separation from his wife and three kids, and the haunting memories of his fallen comrades.more

Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted s...More

Starring: Denis LearyAndrea RothMichael Lombardi

TVMADramaActionComedyTV Series2004
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Deleted Scene: Carla
Deleted Scene: Hospital Visit
Deleted Scene: Out of My System
Deleted Scene: the Dyke Whisperer
Deleted Scene: We Need to Talk
Extended Musical Scene
Setting the Backfires of Season 5
Behind the Hose
Behind the Smoke
Being Denis Leary
The Bravest Traditions
Deleted Scene: Extra Cash
Gag Reel
Going to the Gay Place
Vertical City

About this Show

Rescue Me

Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted steel of a subway collision, Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) takes pride in leading the heroic but overwhelmed firefighters of the NYFD. But he's also drifting between sorrow and anger over a separation from his wife and three kids, and the haunting memories of his fallen comrades.

Starring: Denis LearyAndrea RothMichael LombardiSteven PasqualeDaniel Sunjata

TVMADramaActionComedyTV Series2004
  • hd

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