Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted steel of a subway collision, Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) takes pride in leading the heroic but overwhelmed firefighters of the NYFD. But he's also drifting between sorrow and anger over a separation from his wife and three kids, and the haunting memories of his fallen comrades.more
Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted s...More
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Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted steel of a subway collision, Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) takes pride in leading the heroic but overwhelmed firefighters of the NYFD. But he's also drifting between sorrow and anger over a separation from his wife and three kids, and the haunting memories of his fallen comrades.
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Rescue Me
Whether pulling survivors from a fiery high-rise or the twisted steel of a subway collision, Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) takes pride in leading the heroic but overwhelmed firefighters of the NYFD. But he's also drifting between sorrow and anger over a separation from his wife and three kids, and the haunting memories of his fallen comrades.