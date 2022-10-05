When Cid is isekai’d to another world, he creates an underground organization to live out a fight against a made-up cult. Little does he know the cult is real, and they’re not happy his power fantasy just impeded their plans!more
When Cid is isekai’d to another world, he creates an underground ...More
Starring: Seiichiro YamashitaAsami SetoInori Minase
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When Cid is isekai’d to another world, he creates an underground organization to live out a fight against a made-up cult. Little does he know the cult is real, and they’re not happy his power fantasy just impeded their plans!
About this Show
The Eminence in Shadow
When Cid is isekai’d to another world, he creates an underground organization to live out a fight against a made-up cult. Little does he know the cult is real, and they’re not happy his power fantasy just impeded their plans!