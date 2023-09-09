In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way; Eun-seom goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins.more
In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient ci...More
Starring: Jang Dong-gunLee Joon-giShin Se-kyung
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way; Eun-seom goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins.
Starring: Jang Dong-gunLee Joon-giShin Se-kyungKim Ok-binPark Hae-joon
About this Show
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun
In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way; Eun-seom goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins.
Starring: Jang Dong-gunLee Joon-giShin Se-kyungKim Ok-binPark Hae-joon