An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Life in Pieces
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Life in Pieces is a comedy about one big happy family and its sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.
The Office (U.K.)
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1970)
Mary Tyler Moore stars in THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, one of the most realistic, well written and enduring situation comedies of all time. The supporting cast is one of the best ever ensembled for a sitcom.
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW is one of the most influential in television history. The show spawned more successful spinoffs (Lou Grant, Rhoda and Phyllis) than any other sitcom in history, and its creative alumni have created such shows as The Simpsons, The Cosby Show and Cheers.
Cheers
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1982)
Top-rated, 28-time Emmy-winning half-hour comedy series centering on the colorful characters who frequent a Boston bar owned by a former Red Sox pitcher.
Frasier
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).
The Dick Van Dyke Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1961)
The Dick Van Dyke Show is an American sitcom about a TV writer doing his best to juggle the responsibilities of life, both at work and at home, which initially aired on CBS from October 3, 1961 to June 1, 1966. The show was created by Carl Reiner and starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.
Totalling 158 episodes and five seasons, the show was also produced by Reiner, who wrote many episodes and played the part of Alan Brady. Reiner based the main character of Rob Petrie on himself and the Alan Brady character on his former boss Sid Caesar. Many of the show's plots were inspired by Reiner's experiences as a writer for Your Show of Shows (which starred Caesar).
Dick Van Dyke won three Emmy's for his portrayal of Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore (who would alter go on to star in her own self-titled Emmy-winning series) won two Emmy's playing Dick's irascible, Capri pants-wearing wife, Laura. The series was a launching pad for a slew of legendary comedians and artists, from director Garry Marshall and actress Rose Marie to comedians Jerry Farr and Don Rickles.
Storylines deal with Rob Petrie and his two coworkers, Buddy and Sally, who write material for a television variety show. Mel Cooley, a balding straight man is the show's producer and the brother-in-law of Alan Brady, the show's seldom-seen star. Other stories focus on the home life of Rob and Laura, who live in suburban New Rochelle, New York. Frequently seen is their young son, Ritchie, as well as their neighbors, Jerry and Millie Helper.
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.
Single Parents
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
A group of single parents lean on each other.
Bless This Mess
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Newlyweds Rio and Mike make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned. Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Mixed-ish
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
Grown-ish
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Arrested Development
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2003)
In this critically acclaimed series, Michael Bluth is forced to help his wildly eccentric family pick up the pieces after its wealthy patriarch is arrested and its assets frozen.
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.
30 Rock
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety show. From the creator and stars of SNL comes this workplace comedy. A brash network executive bullies head writer Liz Lemon into hiring an unstable movie star. A self-obsessed celeb, an arrogant boss, and a sensitive writing staff challenge Lemon to run a successful program -- without losing her mind.
Dharma & Greg
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
A half-hour comedy about the free-spirited daughter of hippies and the son of aristocratic blue-bloods who meet, fall in love and get married on their first date, much to the dismay of both sets of parents.
Don't Trust the B---- in Apt 23
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
After a naive Midwestern girl's big city dreams are dashed her first week in New York, she finds herself living with her worst nightmare in this hilarious, contemporary comedy about a female odd couple who are surrounded by outrageous characters.
The Wonder Years
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1988)
Set in the extraordinary years of the late 60's, "The Wonder Years" looks back through the eyes of Kevin, the youngest of three children in the Arnold family, on the joys and tribulations of growing up in a typical suburban household.
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Lucy Ricardo is a scatterbrained housewife whose husband, Ricky, is a bandleader at a nightclub. Lucy and Ricky's best friends are landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz who often become unwitting participants in Lucy's get-rich-quick and other wild schemes. From sneaking into Ricky's shows to hiding household indiscretions, Lucy's antics have held audiences' attention for decades and have made her one of TV's most beloved characters.
Wings
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Straight-laced Joe and laid-back Brian run a one-plane airline together on Nantucket surrounded by an eclectic and always funny group including the spacey mechanic, Lowell; the concert cellist and waitress, Helen; snarky nemesis, Roy and lovelorn taxi-driver, Antonio.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Just Shoot Me
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Fashion and mayhem at the offices of Blush magazine, where Maya, (Laura San Giacomo of Sex, Lies, & Videotape and Pretty Woman) works for her father (George Segal) and a host of eccentric and neurotic co-workers. There's Nina (Wendy Malick), a libido-driven ex model, Elliot (Enrico Colantoni), the magazine's photographer and Dennis (David Spade), her father's power hungry assistant.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Speechless
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Maya DiMeo is a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband, Jimmy, and kids Ray, Dylan, and JJ, her eldest son with special needs.
Melissa & Joey
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.
Reba
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.
The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart.
REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
The Lucy Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1967)
Lucille Ball is up to her usual hijinks again as she holds down a job (barely), and raises two teenage children - with Gale Gordon, Vivian Vance, and big name guest stars.
Married... With Children
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
Al and Peggy Bundy have an equal partnership in marriage: everyone suffers!
The Mindy Project
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
A single-camera comedy, starring Mindy Kaling, that follows a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending.
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.
Better Off Ted
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The satirical office comedy about successful good guy, Ted, who runs research and development at the morally questionable Veridian Dynamics. No achievement is too far-fetched and no invention too unorthodox for Veridian. Ted's a single dad to a seven-year-old girl, and he loves his job, but he's starting to take a closer look at the company's extremely dubious practices.
Living Single
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
The Conners
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family is forced to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before. This iconic family continues to demonstrate that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything.
My Name Is Earl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of things he's done wrong in life. All that changes when he wins a small lottery and, in a swift twist of fate, learns the meaning of 'karma': Do good things and good things happen. Now Earl, along with a quirky group of family, friends and a particularly troublesome ex-wife, is on a mission to right all his past wrongs and, one-by-one, cross them off his list. It makes for a comedy, like Earl himself, with a voice and style all its own.
Broad City
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
A bottle of wine tastes just as good when you pay with all pennies. That's a fact. And no matter what the city throws at twenty-somethings Abbi and Ilana, these broads are all in. Catch the totally fresh, new series based on the acclaimed digital shorts.
Baby Daddy
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.
Deadbeat
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Kevin Pacalioglu (series star Tyler Labine) may have no money and no clue, but he can see dead people, so that’s pretty cool. Faced with a constant stream of stubborn spirits, Pac goes to whatever lengths require the least amount of effort to help New York City’s most frivolous ghosts finish their unfinished business.
Alone Together
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Two millennial misfits strike up a platonic friendship in order to navigate life in vain and status-obsessed Los Angeles.
The Mick
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
A two-bit hustler must assume guardianship of her sister's three high-maintenance children.
Difficult People
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner who stars alongside Emmy®-nominated Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner. As best friends living in New York City, their typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations.
Raising Hope
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
RAISING HOPE follows the adventures of the lovingly dysfunctional Chance family.
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
Absolutely Fabulous
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
The Detour
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Jason Jones and Natalie Zea star in this acclaimed, unpredictable and all-too-honest comedy about the chaos that erupts during a couple's thousand-mile road trip with the kids.
Good Times
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1974)
As a lower-middle-class Black family living on the south side of Chicago, the Evans family tries hard to make ends meet. Endowed with a great sense of humor, there are many laughs along the way.
Diff'rent Strokes
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1978)
Two brothers from Harlem are adopted by wealthy Philip Drummond, and move to a penthouse apartment as a family.
The Jeffersons
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1975)
A spin-off of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is about a nouveau riche, African-American family who move into a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.
Insecure
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
Veep
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious HBO comedy series.
Cougar Town
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Courteney Cox stars as Jules, a recently divorced single mother exploring the honest truths about dating and aging in our beauty and youth obsessed culture. While most women in their twenties go through life experiencing the challenges and often humorous pitfalls of meeting men, Jules took on the responsibilities of marriage and raising a son. Now in her forties, she embarks on a journey to self-discovery whilst surrounded by fellow divorcees and singletons eager to live or re-live a time gone by.
White Famous
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah stars as Floyd Mooney, a young African-American comedian whose star is on the rise. But the path to stardom is a minefield that Floyd must navigate to maintain his credibility while attempting to become "white famous." Executive produced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and based on his experiences, this hilarious comedy series is also executive produced by Tom Kapinos, creator of Californication.
Getting On
Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Care for the elderly is the least glamorous area of the medical service. But in this comedy of characters, they are doing the best they can in a place where difficult choices are the order of the day.
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
