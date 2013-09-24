10 seasons available (230 episodes)

The GoldbergsThe Goldbergs

The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.more

The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot...More

Starring: Wendi McLendon-CoveyPatton OswaltSean Giambrone

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Adam Remembers the '80s as the Best Years of His Life
The Goldbergs: Official Trailer
Beverly Welcomes David Hasselhoff to the Family
Adam and Barry Have to Share a Room
Erica Shares Some Big News at Adam's Graduation
Adam Asks Barry For Advice About Brea's Sister
Adam and Dave Kim Try to Avoid Beverly Following Them to College
Beverly, Adam and Brea Pull the Dumbest Caper in the History of Capers
Geoff and Barry Swap Personalities
Beverly Goldberg Has Her "Dynasty" Moment
Barry Goldberg Turns the JTP Into a Boy Band
Geoff and Erica Get Married!
Barry Reunites With His Exes
Beverly and Adam Go on a Valentine's Day Date
Barry and Beverly's Miracle on Ice
Adam Goldberg Directs the William Penn Academy Faculty
Meet Bond...Barry Bond
Adam Worries About Being in a Long Distance Relationship with Brea
Beverly Falls In Love with the Tennis Club
Adam and Barry Help Pop-Pop Make a Romantic Gesture
Beverly Gets an Idea for How to Steal Thanksgiving
Announcing Non-Athletes Senior Night
Joanna Gets Erica's Friends Together
Adam and Pop-Pop Hunt for His Missing Pumpkin
Big Tasty Raps for Elvira, Mistress of the Dark
Erica Gets Stuck Parenting Barry
Mr. Glascott Becomes a Clingy Neighbor
Adam Presents "The William Penn Years"
The Goldbergs Want to Buy Their Neighbor's House
Adam and Barry Try to Save Riptide Waters
Geoff Asks Beverly to "Take a Step Back"
Erica Tries to Clear Her Name with Mr. Schwartz
Mr. Glascott Tells Adam What He Needs to Do
Beverly Channels Her Grief Into a Jazz Set
The Goldbergs Try to Figure Out Where Pops' Favorite Place Was
Adam is Forced to Clear Up Romantic Comedy Confusion
Geoff Schwartz Proposes to Erica
Adam Tries to Get Dave Kim a Prom Date
Geoff Professes His Love for Erica
Adam's Poker Night Gets Interrupted
Lainey Tells Erica to Figure Things Out
Erica Opens Up to Murray About Relationship Stuff
Mr. Perott Forgives Adam for His Senior Prank
Beverly and Murray Settle in Their New Beach House
Geoff Wins at "The Dating Game"
Adam Ruins Brea's Big Night
Barry Tries to Get Geoff and Erica Back Together
Adam Goldberg's "Take On Me" Video
Beverly Tells Adam to Get a Job
Erica Tells Geoff That They Need to Take a Break
Erica Pitches the "Bever-Lé" to Her Mom
Murray Gives Barry His "Butt Towel"
Barry and Geoff Interrupt a Daytime Talk Show
Murray Stops Beverly and Adam From Making a Huge Mistake
Beverly Goldberg Invites the Teachers Over
Erica Goldberg Demonstrates Why Geoff Should Be Mr. Ships Ahoy
Sneak Peek: Beverly Has Trouble Bonding
Adam Goldberg Channels His Inner-Beverly
Adam Goldberg Uses His True Superpower
Sneak Peek: Adam Gets Bad Lasagna
Beverly Goldberg's New Rules as Quaker Warden
Murray and Formica Mike Work Things Out
Barry's New Look Backfires
Murray and Beverly Goldberg Dominate at Pictionary
Adam Gets an Idea For How to Get Pops Back His Energy
Beverly Goldberg Tries Representing Herself in Arbitration
Adam Solves the Dinner Party Mystery
Murray Ruins Beverly's Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Erica Celebrates with the Schwartz Family
Murray and His Father Bond on a Cruise

About this Show

The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.

Starring: Wendi McLendon-CoveyPatton OswaltSean GiambroneTroy GentileHayley Orrantia

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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