Fashion and mayhem at the offices of Blush magazine, where Maya, (Laura San Giacomo of Sex, Lies, & Videotape and Pretty Woman) works for her father (George Segal) and a host of eccentric and neurotic co-workers. There's Nina (Wendy Malick), a libido-driven ex model, Elliot (Enrico Colantoni), the magazine's photographer and Dennis (David Spade), her father's power hungry assistant.more
Fashion and mayhem at the offices of Blush magazine, where Maya, ...More
Starring: Laura San GiacomoGeorge SegalDavid Spade
Creator: Steven Levitan
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Fashion and mayhem at the offices of Blush magazine, where Maya, (Laura San Giacomo of Sex, Lies, & Videotape and Pretty Woman) works for her father (George Segal) and a host of eccentric and neurotic co-workers. There's Nina (Wendy Malick), a libido-driven ex model, Elliot (Enrico Colantoni), the magazine's photographer and Dennis (David Spade), her father's power hungry assistant.
About this Show
Just Shoot Me
Fashion and mayhem at the offices of Blush magazine, where Maya, (Laura San Giacomo of Sex, Lies, & Videotape and Pretty Woman) works for her father (George Segal) and a host of eccentric and neurotic co-workers. There's Nina (Wendy Malick), a libido-driven ex model, Elliot (Enrico Colantoni), the magazine's photographer and Dennis (David Spade), her father's power hungry assistant.