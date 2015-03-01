4 seasons available (66 episodes)

The Last Man on EarthThe Last Man on Earth

The year is 2020, and after a deadly virus has swept the planet, only one man is left on earth: Phil Miller (Will Forte). He used to be just an average guy who loved his family and hated his job. Now, in his RV, Phil searches the country for other survivors. He has traveled to every city, every town and every outpost in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and has found no one. As he returns to his hometown of Tucson, Phil comes to the painful realization that he is almost certainly the last living being on the face of the earth. All he wants is for someone – anyone – to find him in Tucson – preferably a woman.more

The year is 2020, and after a deadly virus has swept the planet, ...More

Starring: Will ForteKristen SchaalJanuary Jones

TV14ActionComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • hd

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About this Show

The Last Man on Earth

The year is 2020, and after a deadly virus has swept the planet, only one man is left on earth: Phil Miller (Will Forte). He used to be just an average guy who loved his family and hated his job. Now, in his RV, Phil searches the country for other survivors. He has traveled to every city, every town and every outpost in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and has found no one. As he returns to his hometown of Tucson, Phil comes to the painful realization that he is almost certainly the last living being on the face of the earth. All he wants is for someone – anyone – to find him in Tucson – preferably a woman.

Starring: Will ForteKristen SchaalJanuary JonesMel RodriguezMary Steenburgen

TV14ActionComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • hd

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