Original • 3 seasons available (36 episodes)

AnimaniacsAnimaniacs

They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.more

They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big...More

TVPGAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesMASTERCLASSExtrasDetails
101: Meet Your Instructor
102: Finding Your Assistant
103: Disguises and the Art of Subterfuge
104: Analyzing your Adversaries
102: Finding Your Assistant
101: Meet Your Instructor
103: Disguises and the Art of Subterfuge
104: Analyzing your Adversaries
Animaniacs S3 - Trailer
Animaniacs Season 2 - Trailer
Trailer
First Look Clip
27th Anniversary Behind the Scenes

About this Show

Animaniacs

They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.

TVPGAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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