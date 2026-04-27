Live TV en Español, plus Hulu and Disney+, for one low price
Stream Univision, ESPN Deportes, and other Sports, News, and Entertainment channels en Español + the entire Hulu and Disney+ libraries (with ads) for $29.99/mo.SIGN UP NOW
Hulu (with ads) + Live TV Español and Disney+ plan $29.99/mo. Cancel anytime. Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Includes access to Disney+ content in its separate app. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only.
Looking for terms in Spanish?
Live TV en Español
Stream your favorite Spanish-language live sports, breaking news, and entertainment networks. Also get full access to the entire Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries.
Watch Spanish-language favorites
From Liga MX to Serie A! for sports fans to Despierta America and Directo USA for news, there’s something for everyone!
Tons of shows and movies with Hulu
Get access to thousands of episodes of every kind of TV with Hulu. From FX's Shōgun to Family Guy to La Máquina – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.
Disney+ has your favorite stories
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.
© 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Get Spanish Language Live TV Channels Now
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans, or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV Español and Disney+.
Hulu (with ads) + Live TV Español and Disney+ plan $29.99/mo. Cancel anytime. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Watch Your Favorites
Live and On-demand TV from Univision, ESPN Deportes and more popular Spanish Language Live TV Channels. Stream hit TV, movies, Hulu Originals and more on Hulu, along with endless entertainment on Disney+.
TV that gets you
Personalized profiles and custom TV lineups. Browse and flip through channels with our Live Guide. Record live TV with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.
Hassle-free TV
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. If you find it isn't for you, easily cancel online or by calling us.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
What is Hulu + Live TV Español?
Hulu + Live TV Español is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that allows you to stream Spanish-language networks including Univision, ESPN Deportes, and other Sports, News, and Entertainment channels. Hulu + Live TV Español also includes access to Hulu and Disney+’s entire streaming libraries where you can watch full seasons of exclusive series, movies, Originals, kid shows, and more. Live TV Only Español will give you access to Spanish-language live TV channels only.
What is the difference between Hulu + Live TV Español and Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu + Live TV Español includes your favorite Spanish-language live sports, breaking news, and entertainment channels, plus the entire Hulu streaming library. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 95+ live sports, news, and entertainment channels, plus access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Select.