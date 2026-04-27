Black Backround
Hulu + Live TV Español

Live TV en Español, plus Hulu and Disney+, for one low price

Stream Univision, ESPN Deportes, and other Sports, News, and Entertainment channels en Español + the entire Hulu and Disney+ libraries (with ads) for $29.99/mo.

SIGN UP NOW

Hulu (with ads) + Live TV Español and Disney+ plan $29.99/mo. Cancel anytime. Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Includes access to Disney+ content in its separate app. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only.

Looking for terms in Spanish?

Live TV en Español

Stream your favorite Spanish-language live sports, breaking news, and entertainment networks. Also get full access to the entire Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries.

  • Univision Logo
  • Unimas Logo
  • TUDN Logo
  • Galavision Logo
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Discovery En Español
  • CNN
  • Fox Deportes
  • History En Español
  • Discovery Familia
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • Hogar de HGTV
  • Bandamax logo
  • D Pelicula logo
  • D Pelicula Clasico
  • N+ Foro logo
  • tlnovelas logo
  • Telehit Logo
  • Telehit Musica Logo

Watch Spanish-language favorites

From Liga MX to Serie A! for sports fans to Despierta America and Directo USA for news, there’s something for everyone!

  • USA Directo Key Art
  • Despierta America
  • Juego de Voces Key Art
  • Champions League Key Art
  • Serie A
  • Liga MX Key Art

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to thousands of episodes of every kind of TV with Hulu. From FX's Shōgun to Family Guy to La Máquina – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.

  • The Bear Key Art
  • Shogun Key Art
  • Family Guy Key Art
  • La Máquina Key Art
  • Station 19 Key Art
  • Station 19 Key Art

Disney+ has your favorite stories

Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.

© 2026 Disney and its related entities.

  • Coco Key Art
  • Fantastic Four Key Art
  • Bluey Key Art
  • Lilo and Stitch Key Art
  • Cars Key Art
  • Home Alone Key Art

Get Spanish Language Live TV Channels Now

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans, or cancel anytime.**

BEST PRICE
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV Español and Disney+.

$29.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV Español and Disney+.

$29.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$29.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV Español and Disney+

Live TV Channels in Spanish

19

Live TV Channels in English

Live TV on Hulu with 95+ top channels. No cable required.

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

Hulu (with ads) + Live TV Español and Disney+ plan $29.99/mo. Cancel anytime. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Sports Add-on

  • TV icon with green heart

    Watch Your Favorites

    Live and On-demand TV from Univision, ESPN Deportes and more popular Spanish Language Live TV Channels. Stream hit TV, movies, Hulu Originals and more on Hulu, along with endless entertainment on Disney+.

  • Play tile icon

    TV that gets you

    Personalized profiles and custom TV lineups. Browse and flip through channels with our Live Guide. Record live TV with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

  • Laptop, mobile phone icon

    Hassle-free TV

    No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. If you find it isn't for you, easily cancel online or by calling us.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Hulu + Live TV Español is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that allows you to stream Spanish-language networks including Univision, ESPN Deportes, and other Sports, News, and Entertainment channels. Hulu + Live TV Español also includes access to Hulu and Disney+’s entire streaming libraries where you can watch full seasons of exclusive series, movies, Originals, kid shows, and more. Live TV Only Español will give you access to Spanish-language live TV channels only. 

Hulu + Live TV Español includes your favorite Spanish-language live sports, breaking news, and entertainment channels, plus the entire Hulu streaming library. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 95+ live sports, news, and entertainment channels, plus access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Select.