With their invention of bulletproof thermal underwear, the Basmacıgil Family earns the title of the Eighth Family, one of the ruling forces of the world. Yet, as six very different siblings attempt to run the family business, their well-meaning but ineffective efforts leave their father Erol convinced that “no outside enemy is necessary.more
With their invention of bulletproof thermal underwear, the Basmac...More
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With their invention of bulletproof thermal underwear, the Basmacıgil Family earns the title of the Eighth Family, one of the ruling forces of the world. Yet, as six very different siblings attempt to run the family business, their well-meaning but ineffective efforts leave their father Erol convinced that “no outside enemy is necessary.
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The Eighth Family
With their invention of bulletproof thermal underwear, the Basmacıgil Family earns the title of the Eighth Family, one of the ruling forces of the world. Yet, as six very different siblings attempt to run the family business, their well-meaning but ineffective efforts leave their father Erol convinced that “no outside enemy is necessary.