8 seasons available (176 episodes)

Black-ishBlack-ish

“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.more

“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination ...More

Starring: Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossYara Shahidi

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesThe -ish UniverseExtrasDetails
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Cast of "black-ish" Looks Back on 8 Years of Success
"black-ish" Returns for Its Final Season
"The Dre-gency" Is Open for Business
Dre Pretends He Never Quit His Job
Bow Tells Dre He Needs to Set Boundaries with His Mother
Jack's Not Sure He Even Wants to Learn How to Drive
Dre Regrets Not Achieving All of His Childhood Goals
Old Bow vs. Old Dre
Dre and Bow Want More for Junior
Pops Isn't a Fan of Diane's New Crush
Charlie Telphy: Real Estate Agent
Junior Takes After Dre In More Ways Than One
Dre Thinks Bow Is Trying to Control His Life
Junior Tells Olivia He Loves Her
Diane Explains Basic Arbitrage to Bow
Dre's Not Sure He Can Handle a Vegan Son
Charlie Tells Dre He's Becoming Irrelevant
Jack Realizes He Has to Break Up with His Mom
Are Junior and Bow Creepy Close?
The Tightrope Walk of Being a Mother
Dre and Bow Relax With Some Edibles -- Until They Get Caught
Junior Sells Out Olivia to Ruby
Bow and Dre Lose Their Potential Protégés
Bow and Dre Realize Others Need to Help Carry the Load of Breaking Barriers
Dre Schools Bow's White Cousin in All Things Black
Dre's Lessons on How to Be a Better Ally May Have Failed
Bow Wants Community, Dre Wants War
Was Dre Right? (No, He Was Not.)
Bow Might Be a Little Picky When It Comes to Helping Others
Dre Learns the True Meaning of "Home"
Diane Tells Bow and Dre They Treat Her Differently Because She's a Girl
Dre "Handles" a Talk About Teenage Girls and Boys with Diane
Dre Might Actually Like Having Family Around
Pops and Ruby Get Married (Again)
Ruby Explains High School Maturity to Jack and Mason
Times Are Changing for the Twins
Sneak Peek: Dre Discovers His Passion for Protesting
Bow and Dre Try to Navigate the New Normal
Dre Beats Up a Box of Cookies
Dre Scores a Big Win with His Billboard
Junior Wouldn't Break Quarantine ... Would He?
Kadir Nelson's Johnson Family Portrait for "black-ish: A Time-Lapse Video
Dre Gets Campaign Help from Stacey Abrams and Desus & Mero
Dre Hosts "Democracy (in) Jeopardy"
Dre's Big Speech Goes Terribly, Terribly Wrong
Jhene Aiko Sings "Vote"
Rainbow Portrays the Life Cycle of the Voting Rights Act
Dre Confronts Pops About Dating Ruby
Junior's Grand Gesture Goes Awry
Pops & Ruby?
Dre Ruins Rhonda's Baby Shower
Junior Knows His Strollers
Black Men Don't Cry in Public
Loose Craig and Billy Blade Explain Friendship to Dre
Dre "Pushes the Button" with Rainbow
Dre Discovers the Joy of Giving Back
Working Moms Don't Understand Dre's Plight
Dre and Bow Meet LA Mayor Eric Garcetti
Is Dre Second Fiddle In His Marriage?
Dre Embarrasses Jack in the Robotics Lab
Ruby Inspires Diane After All
Junior and Jack Learn Home Improvement Skills
Dre and Bow Decide to Do a No-Gift Valentine's Day
Ruby Teaches Jack How to Play "The Game"
Bow and Dre Have Lost the Twins
Does Dre Coddle Jack and Diane?
Dre & Bow Are In Vacation Mode
Dre and Junior Bomb a Presentation
Rainbow Gives Jack Some Surprising Advice for 8th Grade
Diane's Hair Journey: The Musical (with Jill Scott)

About this Show

Black-ish

“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.

Starring: Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossYara ShahidiMarcus ScribnerMiles Brown

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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