“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.more
“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination ...More
Starring: Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossYara Shahidi
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“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.
Starring: Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossYara ShahidiMarcus ScribnerMiles Brown
About this Show
Black-ish
“black-ish” takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family with comedic stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.
Starring: Anthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossYara ShahidiMarcus ScribnerMiles Brown