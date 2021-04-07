3 seasons available (42 episodes)

Home EconomicsHome Economics

A look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.more

A look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes...More

Starring: Topher GraceCaitlin McGeeJimmy Tatro

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Home Economics: Official Trailer
Marina Coaches Connor and Lupe on Salsa Dancing
Connor Tells Gretchen About His New Girlfriend
Tom Has a Moment with His Father-in-Law
Marina and Sarah Make Up
Should Tom and Marina Keep a Big Secret?
Denise Catches Sarah with The Bag
A Thanksgiving Dish Dilemma
Sarah and Denise Spy on Shamiah and Connor
Tom & Marina's Halloween Takes a Turn
Connor's New Girlfriend Brings Up Old Wounds
Marina Volunteers to Cook the Next Family Dinner
Marina's Nemesis
Connor Infiltrates Sarah and Denise's Book Club
Tom Explains Football to Jerry Rice
Tom Leaks His Book to the Family
Bad Gift Giving and Competitive Divorcees
Tom Announces He's Helping with Housework
Connor Outbids Himself
Some Heroes Don't Wear Capes
Sarah Tries To Cure Denise's Wedding Envy
Speech Trouble and Party Plans
An Early Thanksgiving Argument

About this Show

Home Economics

A look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

Starring: Topher GraceCaitlin McGeeJimmy TatroKarla SouzaSasheer Zamata

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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