2 seasons available (26 episodes)

Bless This MessBless This Mess

Newlyweds Rio and Mike make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned. Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers.more

Newlyweds Rio and Mike make the decision to move from big city Ne...More

Starring: Lake BellDax ShepardEd Begley Jr.

Creators: Elizabeth MeriwetherLake Bell

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

Bless This Mess

Newlyweds Rio and Mike make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned. Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers.

Starring: Lake BellDax ShepardEd Begley Jr.Pam GrierJT Neal

Creators: Elizabeth MeriwetherLake Bell

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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