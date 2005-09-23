4 seasons available (88 episodes)

Everybody Hates ChrisEverybody Hates Chris

Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.more

Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrat...More

Starring: Tyler James WilliamsTerry CrewsTichina Arnold

Creators: Ali LeRoiChris Rock

TVPGFamilyBlack StoriesComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Everybody Hates Chris

Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.

Starring: Tyler James WilliamsTerry CrewsTichina ArnoldTequan RichmondImani Hakim

Creators: Ali LeRoiChris Rock

TVPGFamilyBlack StoriesComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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