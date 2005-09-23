Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.more
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrat...More
Starring: Tyler James WilliamsTerry CrewsTichina Arnold
Creators: Ali LeRoiChris Rock
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Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Starring: Tyler James WilliamsTerry CrewsTichina ArnoldTequan RichmondImani Hakim
Creators: Ali LeRoiChris Rock
About this Show
Everybody Hates Chris
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Starring: Tyler James WilliamsTerry CrewsTichina ArnoldTequan RichmondImani Hakim
Creators: Ali LeRoiChris Rock