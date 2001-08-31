Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.more
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashi...More
Starring: Jennifer SaundersJoanna LumleyJulia Sawalha
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Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
Starring: Jennifer SaundersJoanna LumleyJulia Sawalha
About this Show
Absolutely Fabulous
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
Starring: Jennifer SaundersJoanna LumleyJulia Sawalha