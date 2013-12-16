Original • 3 seasons available (36 episodes)

DeadbeatDeadbeat

Kevin Pacalioglu (series star Tyler Labine) may have no money and no clue, but he can see dead people, so that’s pretty cool. Faced with a constant stream of stubborn spirits, Pac goes to whatever lengths require the least amount of effort to help New York City’s most frivolous ghosts finish their unfinished business.more

Kevin Pacalioglu (series star Tyler Labine) may have no money and...More

Starring: Tyler LabineKal PennBrandon T. Jackson

TV14SupernaturalComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Deadbeat S3 - Trailer
Season 3 Launch Trailer
Season 3 Teaser Trailer
Season 2 Trailer
Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Meet Camomile and Sue
Meet Pac and Roofie
What Is Deadbeat?
World Premiere at SXSW
Bloody Mary
Dead Zone
Fatal Attraction
Ghost Blob
Ghost Emergency
Haunted Hut
High Stress
I Hate Myself
I Quit!
It's a Liability
Living a Lie
Lock-In
My Body Is a Vessel
No Money, Mo Problems
Promise for Progress
Punch Line
Reinvent Yourself
Swedish Mafia
Teach a Blob New Tricks
Trick or Treat
Deadbeat - Trailer
1940's Horror Trailer
1970’s Horror Trailer
1980’s Horror Trailer
Series Teaser
House of Deadbeat

About this Show

Deadbeat

Kevin Pacalioglu (series star Tyler Labine) may have no money and no clue, but he can see dead people, so that’s pretty cool. Faced with a constant stream of stubborn spirits, Pac goes to whatever lengths require the least amount of effort to help New York City’s most frivolous ghosts finish their unfinished business.

Starring: Tyler LabineKal PennBrandon T. JacksonCat DeeleyLucy DeVito

TV14SupernaturalComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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