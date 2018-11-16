After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.more
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to...More
Starring: Desiree AkhavanMaxine PeakeBrian Gleeson
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After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Starring: Desiree AkhavanMaxine PeakeBrian GleesonSaskia ChanaMichèlle Guillot
About this Show
The Bisexual
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Starring: Desiree AkhavanMaxine PeakeBrian GleesonSaskia ChanaMichèlle Guillot