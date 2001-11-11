5 seasons available (104 episodes)

The Bernie Mac ShowThe Bernie Mac Show

In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.more

In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac...More

Starring: Bernie MacKellita SmithCamille Winbush

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001

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About this Show

The Bernie Mac Show

In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.

Starring: Bernie MacKellita SmithCamille WinbushJeremy SuarezDee Dee Davis

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001

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