In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.more
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac...More
Starring: Bernie MacKellita SmithCamille Winbush
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In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Starring: Bernie MacKellita SmithCamille WinbushJeremy SuarezDee Dee Davis
About this Show
The Bernie Mac Show
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Starring: Bernie MacKellita SmithCamille WinbushJeremy SuarezDee Dee Davis