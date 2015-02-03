Fresh off the Boat

6 seasons available (116 episodes)

Fresh off the BoatFresh off the Boat

It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.more

It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to...More

Starring: Randall ParkConstance WuHudson Yang

Creator: Nahnatchka Khan

TV14FamilyComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Andy Richter Interviews Eddie and Jessica
Eddie Tells Louis He Wants to Go to Culinary School
Jessica Tells Louis That She Grieves Differently
One Last Ed-Venture for the Huang Brothers
The Burger Boys Try Going Vegan
Jessica Needs Help Getting Evan Over His Heartbreak
Eddie Makes a Deal to Help Evan
Jessica Realizes She Made a Mistake with Emery
Eddie and Emery Become Mathletes
Jessica Decides Not to Quit Her Job
Jessica Hates Her New Job
Grandma Huang Bails the Boys Out
Jessica Apologizes For Insulting Louis' Gingerbread House
Jessica Huang is Ready for Christmas
Jessica and Emery Talk About His Love of Acting
Louis Uses a Lifeline to Apologize to Eddie
Jessica Misses the "Turkey Tango"
Jessica Tells the Boys She Misses Them
Eddie Tells Louis How Much He Means to Him
Jessica Goes to School With Evan
Emery and Evan Try to Teach Marvin About Feminism
Jessica Forms an Alliance to Take Chestnut Down
Jessica Judges a Halloween Costume Contest
Louis Wants a Haunted House
Jessica Hits it Off with Eddie's Girlfriend
Louis Huang Tries Being a Barber
"Hurricane" Gene Has Become a Soft Breeze
Cast From the Past: Ken Jeong is Back!
Grandma Huang's Retirement Party
Emery, Evan, and Grandma Embrace Y2K
Jessica and Eddie Have Different Plans for College
Louis Tells the World About Jessica's "Messy" College Years
Jessica Asks Honey For Help
Louis and Eddie Try Out "The Talk" with the Guys
Eddie Causes an International Incident in Taiwan
Evan Channels Mary Poppins
Celebrating 100 Episodes of Fresh Off the Boat
Eddie Finally Respects His Parents' Immigrant Struggle
Jessica Doesn't Want to Admit She Misses Eddie
TLC's "Waterfalls" Helps Evan Understand Eddie
Grandma Huang Throws a House Party
Sneak Peek: Louis Dreams of Retirement
Jessica Can't Run!
Louis's Two-Man Show
Sneak Peek: Louis Wants a Romantic Valentine's Day
Jessica (Constance Wu) Plays Mahjong with Her Mother-in-Law
Jessica's Chinese New Year Dumplings
Julius and Horace's Chinese New Year Tussle
Jessica Tries to Find Louis's Love Language
Louis Teaches the Boys to Cha Cha
Eddie Drives a Mile in Jessica's Shoes
Why Did Louis Hate "You've Got Mail"?
Eddie and Jessica's Christmas Battle
Sneak Peek: Honey and Louis Take a Step Class
Jessica & Louis Meet Their Chinese Neighbors (Ming-Na Wen & Reggie Lee)
Jessica and Elaine (Ming-Na Wen) Fight Racist Stereotypes
Sneak Peek: Ming-Na Wen and Jimmy O. Yang Guest Star
Louis Encounters the Asian Driver Stereotype
Louis Teaches Eddie to Drive
The Huangs: Full RV
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Teaches Life Lessons
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wants to Sell Louis an RV
Jessica Is a Real Estate Pimp
Michael Bolton's Cattleman's Ranch
How Louis Copes With "Asian Flush"
Eddie Grieves for Biggie Smalls
Eddie Proves He Didn't Shoplift
Jessica Accidentally Befriends Marvin's Ex-Wife
Eddie & Alison (and Trent's) "Romantic" Valentine's Day
Jessica & Connie's Sister Act

About this Show

Fresh off the Boat

It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.

Starring: Randall ParkConstance WuHudson YangForrest WheelerIan Chen

Creator: Nahnatchka Khan

TV14FamilyComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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