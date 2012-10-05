3 seasons available (46 episodes)

Fugget About It

When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies. It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.more

When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack...More

Starring: Tony NappoJacqueline PillonChuck Shamata

Creators: Jeff AbugovNicholas TabarrokWillem Wennekers

TVMAAnimationComedySitcomInternationalAdult AnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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Fugget About It S2 - Trailer
Fugget About It - Trailer

About this Show

Fugget About It

When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies. It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.

Starring: Tony NappoJacqueline PillonChuck ShamataEmilie-Claire BarlowDanny Smith

Creators: Jeff AbugovNicholas TabarrokWillem Wennekers

TVMAAnimationComedySitcomInternationalAdult AnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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