2 seasons available (36 episodes)

Mixed-ishMixed-ish

In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.more

In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson reco...More

Starring: Mark-Paul GosselaarTika SumpterChristina Anthony

Creators: Kenya BarrisTracee Ellis Ross

TVPGBlack StoriesComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesThe -ish UniverseExtrasDetails
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Gary & Christina Sound Off!
Sneak Peek: Rainbow the Baby
Sneak Peek: Paul's Connection to Dr. King
Paul Gets Bad Advice
Bow's Big Dance
Inside the Episode: "Let Your Hair Down"
Sneak Peek: Alicia and Denise Tackle Hair and Race
Bow Tries to Make Friends
Mixed-ish: Word Associations, Vol. 1
"Mixed-ish" Official Trailer

About this Show

Mixed-ish

In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.

Starring: Mark-Paul GosselaarTika SumpterChristina AnthonyArica HimmelEthan William Childress

Creators: Kenya BarrisTracee Ellis Ross

TVPGBlack StoriesComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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