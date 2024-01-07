1 season available (1 episode)

Animated comedy where Detective Marvin Flute follows every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving.more

Starring: Jon HammErinn HayesRachel Dratch

Creators: Catlan McClellandMatthew Schlissel

TV14ComedySitcomAnimationTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails

Grimsburg - Trailer

About this Show

Animated comedy where Detective Marvin Flute follows every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving.

