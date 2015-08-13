Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner who stars alongside Emmy®-nominated Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner. As best friends living in New York City, their typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations.more
Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner who stars alongside Em...More
Starring: Julie KlausnerBilly EichnerAndrea Martin
Creator: Julie Klausner
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner who stars alongside Emmy®-nominated Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner. As best friends living in New York City, their typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations.
About this Show
Difficult People
Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner who stars alongside Emmy®-nominated Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner. As best friends living in New York City, their typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations.