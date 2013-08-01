Original • 3 seasons available (30 episodes)

The AwesomesThe Awesomes

THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.more

THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thr...More

Starring: Seth MeyersTaran KillamPaula Pell

TV14FantasyAdventureCartoonsActionAdult AnimationSuper HeroesAnimationComedyTV Series2013
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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 10: Sneak Peek
Episode 9: Sneak Peek
Episode 8: Sneak Peek
Episode 7: Sneak Peek
Episode 6: Sneak Peek
Episode 5: Sneak Peek
Episode 4: Sneak Peek
Episode 3: Sneak Peek
The Awesomes S3 - Trailer
Season 1 & 2 Catch Up
Comic-Con 2014 Highlights
Awesomes in Action...Figures
Muscleman's Sister Surprise
Proud Ape
No Problem With Asian Girls
Perfect Entrance
Getting Ready for the Mmm…Oreo
The Many Names of Malocchio Jr.
Meet the New Cast
Season 2 Trailer
Greatest Names in Comedy
Season 2 Teaser
Season 1 Recap
Animating The Awesomes
Teaming up With Hulu
Daddy Issues
Sneak Attack
Speech! Speech!
Red Carpet
Muscleman and the Three Dopes
Teleportation Larry
Behind the Scenes of the "Let's Get Awesome!" Music Video
Girl Talk
The Hold Steady "Let's Get Awesome!"
Bad Date
Sub Zero
Alien Love
Paternity Escape Plan
Up to No Good
We've Got Issues
Whenever You're Ready
Assembling the Team
The Awesomes in Action
Origin Story
Superheroic Designs
Hella Hungry
Nazi/ Ape War
Not So Hot Plate
Slow Roasted Duck
Tee Ball
Teriyaki
Lockdown
Origin Stories
Turndown Service
Assembling the Team: Impresario
Comic-Con Highlights
Cutbacks
Faux Pas
Heroes Needed
Prock On "Superhero Now!"
Series Teaser
Superhero Auditions
What Is "The Awesomes"?
Season 1 Trailer
The Awesomes Panel at Comic-Con
From Real World to Real Life
Gearing up for Late Night
The Perfect Hair
Preparing for Muscleman
Comic-Con Trailer

About this Show

The Awesomes

THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.

Starring: Seth MeyersTaran KillamPaula PellIke BarinholtzRashida Jones

TV14FantasyAdventureCartoonsActionAdult AnimationSuper HeroesAnimationComedyTV Series2013
  • hd

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