THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.more
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thr...More
Starring: Seth MeyersTaran KillamPaula Pell
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.
About this Show
The Awesomes
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.