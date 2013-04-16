Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.more
Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle...More
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Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.
About this Show
Quick Draw
Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.