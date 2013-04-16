Original • 2 seasons available (18 episodes)

Quick DrawQuick Draw

Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.more

Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle...More

Starring: John LehrNick BrownAllison Dunbar

TV14AdventureActionWesternComedyTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Great Bendians
Knife Fight
Republicans
Back to Nicodemus
Burlesque
Burlesque
Religion
Hoyle at Work
Love
Cousant
The Dream
Hold Your Peace
Mariachi Proposal
The Note
Quick Draw S2 - Trailer
The Characters
Favorite Season 1 Episode
Improvisation
On Set
Stunts and Horses
History Test
Season 2 Teaser
Good Cop, Bad Cop
Mixology 8: Whiskey Cobbler
Starting a Posse
Trojan Horses
Zen and the Art
Improv Master Class: The Art of Improv
The Deserter
He Said, She Said
Improv Master Class: Long-lost Love
Lean In
Mixology 7: Badminton
A Noble Profession
Frangela
I Love Nicodemus
Mixology 6: Santina's Pousse Cafe
Worst Alibi Ever
Improv Master Class: No More Alcohol
Apothecary
Mixology 5: Black Stripe
Support Group
Whiskey Lovers Anonymous
Improv Master Class: Grieving Brothers
In Focus
Mixology 4: Sleeper
Photo Shoot
The Stakeout
Improv Master Class
Fully Deputized
Marriage Counseling
Mixology 3: A Splitting Headache
Undertaker
About Quick Draw
Behind Bars
Cast of Characters
College Roommates
Historical Accuracy
Hoyle's First Wife
Improvisation
Mixology 1: Whiskey Skin
Mixology 2: Gin & Pine
Murder Scene
Sheriff Death Pool
Teaser Trailer 2
Undertaker vs. "Medical Examiner"
Why Watch Quick Draw?
Harvard Gun Club
Last Wish
Quick Draw - Trailer

About this Show

Quick Draw

Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.

Starring: John LehrNick BrownAllison DunbarRobert ClendeninAlexia Dox

TV14AdventureActionWesternComedyTV Series2013
  • hd

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