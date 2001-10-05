6 seasons available

Reba

TVPG • Family, Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series • 2001

Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a s...more

Episodes
Season123456
Episode 1

Let's Get Physical

Barbara Jean’s weight loss helps to motivate Reba, but when Brock suspects that Barbara Jean is cheating with her fitness trainer, Reba is recruited to get to the bottom of things.
Episode 2

Just Business

After meeting with a major real estate competitor, Van and Reba learn that the company wants to hire Van—and not Reba. Meanwhile, Barbara Jean’s new, slender look has Brock concerned.
Episode 3

Trading Spaces

Change is in the air when Van builds a home office in the garage, Kyra decides to move back in with Reba, and Cheyenne reveals some surprising news.
Episode 4

Roll With It

After Kyra moves back in, Reba is shocked by some of her new habits, including drinking beer around the house. Elsewhere, a misguided Jake joins a wheelchair basketball team.
Episode 5

The Break-Up

The race is on as Van’s decision to accept a job offer from a big real estate firm causes friction in the Hart household. Meanwhile, Barbara Jean auditions to become a TV weather forecaster.
Episode 6

Sweet Child O' Mine

As Cheyenne and Van eagerly await their new arrival, Cheyenne fears that the baby will grow up to be like Kyra. Meanwhile, Van is overwhelmed by a lengthy to-do list.
Episode 7

Locked and Loaded

Hoping to spice up his marriage, Brock seeks advice from an unlikely source—Reba. And, Van is in for a surprise when Kyra videotapes his crazy antics and goes public with them.
Episode 8

As We Forgive Those...

Barbara Jean fears for her job and asks for Reba’s help when the station hires an ambitious new intern. Meanwhile, Cheyenne has some difficult news for Brock.
Episode 9

Bullets Over Brock

Reba is caught in the middle when Brock moves into the garage to avoid fighting with Barbara Jean, and the temperamental Van is fired as the coach of Jake’s soccer team.
Episode 10

Cheyenne's Rival

Just when Van and Cheyenne think they’ve found their dream house, things turn nightmarish when they discover that the seller is Cheyenne’s high-school nemesis.
Episode 11

She's With The Band

Reba puts her foot down when Kyra announces that she is postponing college to go on tour with her band. Meanwhile, Van and Cheyenne have different ideas about home decor.
Episode 12

The Housewarming

Reba quickly wears out her welcome by dropping in on Van and Cheyenne unannounced. Elsewhere, now separated from Brock, Barbara Jean has an on-camera melt down.
Episode 13

The Kids are Alright

In the bittersweet series finale, Van and Cheyenne move back in with Reba after a fire in their new home, and Barbara Jean faces a difficult decision when she is offered an out-of-state job.

