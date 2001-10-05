6 seasons available (125 episodes)

RebaReba

Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction. The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart. REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.more

Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series ...More

Starring: Reba McEntireChristopher RichJoanna Garcia

Creator: Allison M. Gibson

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001

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About this Show

Reba

Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction. The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart. REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

Starring: Reba McEntireChristopher RichJoanna GarciaSteve HoweyScarlett Pomers

Creator: Allison M. Gibson

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001

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