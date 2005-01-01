4 seasons available (96 episodes)

My Name Is EarlMy Name Is Earl

Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of things he's done wrong in life. All that changes when he wins a small lottery and, in a swift twist of fate, learns the meaning of 'karma': Do good things and good things happen. Now Earl, along with a quirky group of family, friends and a particularly troublesome ex-wife, is on a mission to right all his past wrongs and, one-by-one, cross them off his list. It makes for a comedy, like Earl himself, with a voice and style all its own.more

Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of t...More

Starring: Jason LeeEthan SupleeJaime Pressly

Creator: Greg Garcia

TV14FamilyComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • hd

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About this Show

My Name Is Earl

Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of things he's done wrong in life. All that changes when he wins a small lottery and, in a swift twist of fate, learns the meaning of 'karma': Do good things and good things happen. Now Earl, along with a quirky group of family, friends and a particularly troublesome ex-wife, is on a mission to right all his past wrongs and, one-by-one, cross them off his list. It makes for a comedy, like Earl himself, with a voice and style all its own.

Starring: Jason LeeEthan SupleeJaime PresslyNadine VelazquezEddie Steeples

Creator: Greg Garcia

TV14FamilyComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • hd

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