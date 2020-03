My Name Is Earl

Earl Hickey is an unrepentant ne'er-do-well with a long list of things he's done wrong in life. All that changes when he wins a small lottery and, in a swift twist of fate, learns the meaning of 'karma': Do good things and good things happen. Now Earl, along with a quirky group of family, friends and a particularly troublesome ex-wife, is on a mission to right all his past wrongs and, one-by-one, cross them off his list. It makes for a comedy, like Earl himself, with a voice and style all its own.