What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.more
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, ...More
Starring: Jaleel WhiteReginald VeljohnsonJoe Payton
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What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Starring: Jaleel WhiteReginald VeljohnsonJoe PaytonRosetta LenoireDarius Mccrary
About this Show
Family Matters
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Starring: Jaleel WhiteReginald VeljohnsonJoe PaytonRosetta LenoireDarius Mccrary