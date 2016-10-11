5 seasons available (103 episodes)

American HousewifeAmerican Housewife

A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.more

A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her fl...More

Starring: Katy MixonDiedrich BaderMeg Donnelly

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Dinner with Cooper's Dad Doesn't Go As Planned
Everyone Shares Big, Surprising News
Trip Asks Taylor A Big Question
Katie Meddles In Oliver's Love Life
Greg and Katie Test Her Mother's Childcare Skills
Three Generations of Dysfunction
Katie Plans a Break in
Katie and Tami Make a New Second Breakfast Friend
Greg and Katie Have the Ablins Over for Dinner
Meg Discovers Greg's Secret
Tami Suggets a New Punishment for Oliver and Cooper
Taylor and Her TA Bond Over Art
Oliver and Cooper Move Into The Basement
Doris Gives Katie Advice About Taylor and Trip
Katie Needs an Outlet
A Graduation. A Wedding. A Gradu-edding?
Katie Plans A Wedding Under Duress
A 3-Pointer Stands Between Taylor and Her Prom
Vacation vs. Family Trip
Katie Leads Taylor and Trip on a Senior Prank
A War Reenactment Betrayal
Katie Auditions New Breakfast Friends
Doris Takes Oliver Driving
Katie Plays Matchmaker
Angela and Doris Help Katie Brainstorm
Oliver Sets A Lure
Katy Wants To Make Anna-Kat's Troop Earn Their Badges
Katie and Greg Are Concerned About Anna-Kat
Oliver Gets A Serious Call
The Perfect Greg Otto Gift
Katie Shares A Hobby with Greg
Career Day Births A New Katie/Chloe Feud
Greg Gets Arrested
Katie's Good Marriage is "So Unfair"
Sneak Peek: Katie Steps Into Oliver's Shark Tank
Doris Scare-Parents Taylor
Katie Takes Anna-Kat to the Zombie Maze
Chloe Tries to Seduce Greg
Is Katie Spinning Her Wheels?
The Drew Carey Show Reunion on American Housewife
Katie Finds Taylor's Birth Control Prescription
A Drew Carey Show Reunion
Katie Quits Her Job
Whitney (Guest Star Kelly Ripa) Promotes Katie
Anna-Kat Tricks Katie and Greg
Doris and Angela Explain the Benefits of Going "Full Westport"
Sneak Peek: The Musical Season Finale!
Spencer (Guest Star George Hamilton) Gives Oliver Some Advice
Katie Takes Mead Pong a Bit Too Far
Taylor Receives a Golden Ticket on American Idol
Alan Is Back from an Ashram and He's Made Some Changes
Wake-Up Calls at the Otto House
Katie Tries to Break up Her Parents
Guest Star Victoria Justice Convenes the "Feelings Council"
Sneak Peek: There's a New Mom in Town
Katie Forces Greg to Reveal the Meaning Behind "The Code"
The Catch-22 of Body Image
Doris Fantasizes About Greg
Katie Delivers Viv's Baby and Terrifies the Children
Greg Is Suspicious of Taylor's New Friend
Katie Makes a Peace Offering to Chloe
Katie Realizes She's Just Like Her Mom
Greg Tries to Teach Luther to Use the Toilet
Katie Feels Guilty for Being a Working Mom
Katie's Nervous About Her First Day of Work
Greg's Embarrassment Helps Teach Oliver a Valuable Lesson
The Otto Kids Are All Rebelling at the Same Time
Anna-Kat’s Teachable Moment Gives Greg an Idea
Doris Introduces Katie to Complaint Bracelets
Katie Gets Into a Fight With Oliver’s Ballet Teacher

About this Show

American Housewife

A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.

Starring: Katy MixonDiedrich BaderMeg DonnellyDaniel DiMaggioGiselle Eisenberg

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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