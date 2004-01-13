Mix the world of sexual adventures, triumphs and love with a fair bit of crime on a run-down housing estate, where wheel-less cars are the norm and the moving ones are stolen; with an unemployed dad, who is drunk most of the time and has more kids every year; with some teenage troubles and the experience of first love. It’s a big, rather unconventional family, it's the Gallaghers!more
Mix the world of sexual adventures, triumphs and love with a fair...More
Starring: David ThrelfallElliott TittensorRebecca Atkinson
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Mix the world of sexual adventures, triumphs and love with a fair bit of crime on a run-down housing estate, where wheel-less cars are the norm and the moving ones are stolen; with an unemployed dad, who is drunk most of the time and has more kids every year; with some teenage troubles and the experience of first love. It’s a big, rather unconventional family, it's the Gallaghers!
Starring: David ThrelfallElliott TittensorRebecca AtkinsonNicky EvansTina Malone
About this Show
Shameless (UK)
Mix the world of sexual adventures, triumphs and love with a fair bit of crime on a run-down housing estate, where wheel-less cars are the norm and the moving ones are stolen; with an unemployed dad, who is drunk most of the time and has more kids every year; with some teenage troubles and the experience of first love. It’s a big, rather unconventional family, it's the Gallaghers!
Starring: David ThrelfallElliott TittensorRebecca AtkinsonNicky EvansTina Malone