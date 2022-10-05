Original

Abominable and the Invisible CityAbominable and the Invisible City

Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond. more

Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that cont...More

Starring: Chloe BennetTenzing Norgay TrainorEthan Loh

AdventureComedyFantasyAnimationKidsTV Series2022

ExtrasDetails

Abominable and the Invisible City S1 - Official Trailer

About this Show

