The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety show. From the creator and stars of SNL comes this workplace comedy. A brash network executive bullies head writer Liz Lemon into hiring an unstable movie star. A self-obsessed celeb, an arrogant boss, and a sensitive writing staff challenge Lemon to run a successful program -- without losing her mind.more
The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety sh...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety show. From the creator and stars of SNL comes this workplace comedy. A brash network executive bullies head writer Liz Lemon into hiring an unstable movie star. A self-obsessed celeb, an arrogant boss, and a sensitive writing staff challenge Lemon to run a successful program -- without losing her mind.
About this Show
30 Rock
The life of the head writer at a late-night television variety show. From the creator and stars of SNL comes this workplace comedy. A brash network executive bullies head writer Liz Lemon into hiring an unstable movie star. A self-obsessed celeb, an arrogant boss, and a sensitive writing staff challenge Lemon to run a successful program -- without losing her mind.