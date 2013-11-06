Original • 1 season available (13 episodes)

Mother UpMother Up

Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.more

Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attemp...More

Starring: Eva LongoriaJesse CamachoRebecca Husain

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
New Husband
People Don't Change
Apple Faces Her Fear
Dick the Blind Magician
Cigarette Cravings
Dicks Health Project
Apple the Playwright
Back Up Plan: Stay Thin
Volunteering Is Good
Keep Your Hands Off
Special Lady Frustration
What's in the Box
Best Mom Ever
Suitable Mother
Rudi's Back
Greg Has a Plan
Mother Up - Trailer
A Mother's Protection
Shoe Fights
Staying in School
The Story

About this Show

Mother Up

Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.

Starring: Eva LongoriaJesse CamachoRebecca HusainGabrielle MillerClé Bennett

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2013
  • hd

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