Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.more
Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attemp...More
Starring: Eva LongoriaJesse CamachoRebecca Husain
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.
Starring: Eva LongoriaJesse CamachoRebecca HusainGabrielle MillerClé Bennett
About this Show
Mother Up
Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.
Starring: Eva LongoriaJesse CamachoRebecca HusainGabrielle MillerClé Bennett