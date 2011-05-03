6 seasons available (182 episodes)

The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball

The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.more

The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball ...More

Starring: Jacob HopkinsTerrell Ransom Jr.Kyla Kowalewski

TVY7FamilyCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesGumball UniverseExtrasDetails
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Gumball ChroniclesAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2025)
Bad Sad
Check
The Screening
Model Citizens
The Fun Will Never End
Wilt
Strike
Switch
Ninja
Hairy Lady
The Safe
Free
Sacrifice
Reverse Job
Cleaning Wizard
Secret Admirer
Work It
Plan C
One Star
Take That
Muriel
Help Me!
Real Life Game
Mystery Box
Dark Arts
In Your Vase
Prison Dad
Why Party
Fake
No Repeats
Literally
Slide Up
Gumballisms
Ghost!
The Firewall
Hug Cure
Big Head
Banana
Wallet
Monologue
Rob
Storytelling
Weird Like You and Me
Nicole-San
Detective Anais
Butt Song
Books
Family Roots
Mall Date
Dreams
Captors
Battle
Invasion
Under Arrest
What Is Love?
Lunch
Car Ride
Take My Advice
Crazy Girlfriend
Goldfish
Home
Older
Sad Romance
Pull Over
Villain
Alan
Evil Song
Hot Dog Hugs
Business Meeting
Ice Bucket Challenge

About this Show

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.

Starring: Jacob HopkinsTerrell Ransom Jr.Kyla KowalewskiDan RussellTeresa Gallagher

TVY7FamilyCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Gumball ChroniclesAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Total Drama IslandTVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
LankyBox Ultimate MishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
We Bare Bears The MovieTVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2020)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2025)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.