Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, host of the home-improvement show "Tool Time," definitely is not as handy at home as he is on screen. He and his wife, Jill, raise three boys who are racing toward adulthood.more
Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, host of the home-improvement show "Tool...More
Starring: Tim AllenPatricia RichardsonEarl Hindman
Creators: Carmen FinestraDavid McFadzeanMatt Williams
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Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, host of the home-improvement show "Tool Time," definitely is not as handy at home as he is on screen. He and his wife, Jill, raise three boys who are racing toward adulthood.
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Home Improvement
Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, host of the home-improvement show "Tool Time," definitely is not as handy at home as he is on screen. He and his wife, Jill, raise three boys who are racing toward adulthood.