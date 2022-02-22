Jimmy Kimmel Live

1 season available (18 episodes)

Jimmy Kimmel LiveJimmy Kimmel Live

ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show additionally offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media.more

ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup ...More

Starring: Jimmy Kimmel

TV14Talk & InterviewLate NightComedyTV Series2022
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesMonologuesExtrasDetails
The White House is Mad at Jimmy Kimmel AGAIN, Trump’s Press Secretary Mess & Fox News Betrays Him
Trump is Laser Focused on the Midterms & Our Hero Guillermo Returns After Dancing with the Stars
Trump’s New Press Secretary Has Disastrous First Day & Guillermo Booted from Dancing with the Stars!
Trump Complains About Jimmy Kimmel, Throws Fit Over Not Winning Nobel Peace Prize & Guillermo-Mania!
Trump Won’t Win the Nobel Peace Prize, Keeps Talking About Iran Bombing LA & More Broken Promises
Trump Wants His Golf Club to Be Camp David & Jimmy Kimmel's Message to Guillermo's Dancing Haters
Trump Muses About Iran Taking Out LA and San Diego, Leers at Natalie & Guillermo’s Big Dancing Night
Trump Spends Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Ads Promoting Himself & Tries to Buy the Midterms!
Trump Desperate to Win Midterms, Jon Stewart is an Urban Scavenger & We Say Goodbye to Brooklyn!
Trump Makes Up New Racial Stereotypes, Shows Off Billion Dollar Ballroom & Hegseth Crazy at Quantico
Jimmy Kimmel Threatened by FCC Chairman Robert De Niro, Trump Renames A.I. & Guillermo Dances to NY
Trump Falls Asleep on Live TV, Tells the Truth for First Time & Our Favorite Foxtrotter Guillermo!
Jimmy Kimmel Throws Matt Damon Out, Trump Throws Lavish State Dinner & Jon Hamm Throws a Pothole Fit
Trump Showers Chinese President with Praise & Jimmy’s Assistant Natalie Interrupts the Monologue
Trump’s TV Network FLOPS, Panicking Republicans Spew NONSENSE & Guillermo Dances His Heart Out!
Trump’s Threatening Ramble at the UN, His Minions Defend News Ban & Guillermo the Dancing Star!
Trump Bans News Outlets from the White House, Has a Thing for Mamdani & Is Melania A.I.?
Hegseth Reportedly Builds Pentagon Makeup Studio & Elon Musk’s Screaming Match with Trump Advisor
Judd Apatow on Mushrooms with Wife Leslie Mann & Documentaries About Norm Macdonald & Maria Bamford
Kim Kardashian on Going Through OJ Simpson's Luggage, Doing Dancing with the Stars & All's Fair
The White House is Mad at Jimmy Kimmel AGAIN, Trump’s Press Secretary Mess & Fox News Betrays Him
Adam Brody on Traveling to Italy Without His Kids & Popularity of Nobody Wants This Around the World
Tom Rhys Harries on Playing Clayface, Being Able to Beat Every Batman & Growing Up in Wales
Trump is Laser Focused on the Midterms & Our Hero Guillermo Returns After Dancing with the Stars
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on Beefing with Diddy, Being Intimidated by De Niro & Making Street Fighter
Kate Berlant on Her Parents Being Too Supportive & Jimmy Kimmel’s Review of Her New HBO Special
Trump’s New Press Secretary Has Disastrous First Day & Guillermo Booted from Dancing with the Stars!
Josh Brolin on His List of 74 Movies Everyone Needs to See & Making His New Film Whalefall
Trump Complains About Jimmy Kimmel, Throws Fit Over Not Winning Nobel Peace Prize & Guillermo-Mania!
Daisy Edgar-Jones on Meeting Spielberg at Her First Hollywood Party & Being in Sense and Sensibility
Michael Douglas on Affair with Kathleen Turner, His Wife Not Reading His Book & Doing Coke with OJ
Trump Won’t Win the Nobel Peace Prize, Keeps Talking About Iran Bombing LA & More Broken Promises
Jessica Chastain Teaches Jimmy Kimmel How to Do the Other Mommy Creepy Smile
Malcolm Gladwell on Policing in America, Assault Rifle Bans & New Book The American Way of Killing
Trump Wants His Golf Club to Be Camp David & Jimmy Kimmel's Message to Guillermo's Dancing Haters
Kerry Washington on Working with Ben Affleck & Rooting for Two People on Dancing with the Stars
Kyle MacLachlan on Filming Dune, Playing an Impotent Guy on Sex and the City & Working with Sting
Trump Muses About Iran Taking Out LA and San Diego, Leers at Natalie & Guillermo’s Big Dancing Night
Anna Kendrick on Her Brother’s Wedding, Working with Chris Rock & Trip to New Zealand
Marcus Mumford on His Obsession with Disney, Collaborating with Amazing Artists & Prized Possession
Trump Spends Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Ads Promoting Himself & Tries to Buy the Midterms!
Bernie Sanders on Trump Running Political Ads with YOUR Money, Ignoring the Constitution & A.I. Laws
Paul McCartney on Singing at Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Grammys Party Rejection & Duet with Ringo
This Week in Unnecessary Censorship - October 2, 2026
Trump Desperate to Win Midterms, Jon Stewart is an Urban Scavenger & We Say Goodbye to Brooklyn!
John Oliver & Seth Meyers on Trump Hating Jimmy Kimmel & Friendship Between the Late Night Hosts
Robby Hoffman on Only Text She’s Gotten from Her Mom, Being from Brooklyn & Netflix Special Wake Up
Trump Makes Up New Racial Stereotypes, Shows Off Billion Dollar Ballroom & Hegseth Crazy at Quantico
Billy Crystal on Working with Robert De Niro & Broadway Show About Losing His Home in Palisades Fire
Jimmy Kimmel Threatened by FCC Chairman Robert De Niro, Trump Renames A.I. & Guillermo Dances to NY
Mahershala Ali on Dreaming About Jimmy Kimmel, Living in Brooklyn & Playing a Hitman in New Movie
Amy Schumer on Her Surfing Accident, Her Son Helping with Her Children’s Book & Being on Judge Judy
Howard Stern on Jimmy Kimmel Being More Messed Up Than He Is, Vacationing Together & Show on HBO
Trump Falls Asleep on Live TV, Tells the Truth for First Time & Our Favorite Foxtrotter Guillermo!
Jimmy Kimmel Throws Matt Damon Out, Trump Throws Lavish State Dinner & Jon Hamm Throws a Pothole Fit
Mayor Zohran Mamdani on His Relationship with Trump, People in Sewers & New Public Restrooms
Pete Davidson on Getting Two Concussions, Buying Staten Island Fairy & Getting Buff for New Movie
Ben Affleck on Giving His Kids Advice, Winning Millionaire & New Movie Animals
Mo Amer on James Bond Moment with Pierce Brosnan, Doing a USO Tour & Headlining Radio City
Trump Showers Chinese President with Praise & Jimmy’s Assistant Natalie Interrupts the Monologue
Brandi Carlile on Sad Gay Version of Her Album, Covering Alanis Morissette & Taking Her Kids on Tour
John Wilson on New Documentary The History of Concrete & Opening a Movie Theater in Queens
Trump’s TV Network FLOPS, Panicking Republicans Spew NONSENSE & Guillermo Dances His Heart Out!
Jamie Foxx on Appreciating Life Now, Expecting a Baby & His Dad Living with Him
Ke Huy Quan on Filming The Goonies, Being Cast in Everything Everywhere All at Once & New Memoir
Trump’s Threatening Ramble at the UN, His Minions Defend News Ban & Guillermo the Dancing Star!
Sam Richardson on Loving the Detroit Lions, Batting Practice with the Tigers & Matchbox: the Movie
Trump Bans News Outlets from the White House, Has a Thing for Mamdani & Is Melania A.I.?
Woody Harrelson on Emmys Bathroom with Jimmy & Matthew McConaughey & Matthew Being His Brother
Rory Scovel Reveals How Burning Man Changed His Life
Bill Burr on His Kids Not Respecting Him & Being in Aaron Sorkin’s New Film The Social Reckoning
H.E.R. on Being California’s Most Talented Kid, Favorite Filipino Food & New Movie Forgotten Island
Stephen Colbert on the Emmys, His Wife Hating His Beard & Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield
Chef David Chang on His Kids Not Eating Anything He Cooks, Learning to Gamble & New Show The Detour
Gal Gadot on Meeting Madonna, Having Four Young Daughters & Getting 100,000 Steps a Week
Kaia Gerber on Looking Like Her Mom Cindy Crawford, Being Pranked by George Clooney & The Shards
Mariska Hargitay on Hosting the Emmys, Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU & Knicks Game with Taylor Swift
Andrew Garfield on Finding Out He Was Playing Spider-Man, New Film The Uprising & Playing Sam Altman
Jimmy Kimmel Live! S25 - Trailer
Bert Kreischer on Meeting Jelly Roll, His Worst Panic Attack & Teenie Weenie Peenie Contest
Kids Help Jelly Roll Write His Next Single
Leslie Mann on Experimenting with Drugs with Husband Judd Apatow & Viral Spa Weekend Video
This Week in Unnecessary Censorship - Aug. 27, 2026
Juicy J & Project Pat on Oscars Moment with Dolly Parton, Meeting Jelly Roll & New Album Dem Goats
Nathan Fillion on Cop Thinking He Was Jason Bateman, Exclusive Clip from Lanterns & The Rookie
Henry Winkler on the Great Dolly Parton, Music Playing a Big Role in His Life & Hazardous History
Leanne Morgan & Jelly Roll on Dolly Parton’s Impact, Being From Tennessee & Their Friendship
Glen Powell on Becoming Friends with Jelly Roll, Living at Josh Brolin's House & Chad Powers on Hulu

About this Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show additionally offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media.

Starring: Jimmy Kimmel

TV14Talk & InterviewLate NightComedyTV Series2022
  • hd

You May Also Like

Live with Kelly and MarkTVPG • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin RobertsTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2025)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Jeopardy! MastersTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
The Weekend ViewEntertainment News • TV Series (2025)
Mid-Century ModernTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
ABC NightlineTV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
Tamron HallTVPG • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2019)
Real Time With Bill MaherTVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • TV Series (2017)
The ViewTV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1997)
Best MedicineTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
R.J. DeckerTV14 • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Dance, Reality • TV Series (2005)
The LowdownTVMA • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.