6 seasons available (102 episodes)

Cougar TownCougar Town

Courteney Cox stars as Jules, a recently divorced single mother exploring the honest truths about dating and aging in our beauty and youth obsessed culture. While most women in their twenties go through life experiencing the challenges and often humorous pitfalls of meeting men, Jules took on the responsibilities of marriage and raising a son. Now in her forties, she embarks on a journey to self-discovery whilst surrounded by fellow divorcees and singletons eager to live or re-live a time gone by.more

Courteney Cox stars as Jules, a recently divorced single mother e...More

Starring: Courteney CoxChrista MillerBusy Philipps

TV14SitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Groundhog Day!
I Can Get You Anything You Want!
The Wedding's Off!
What's the Matter With Me?
The Gauntlet!
I'm Not Gonna Lose My Cool!
Jules Overreacts!
White Shirt Challenge!
How Long Was I Out?
Power Move!
Are You Speeding up?
Karma Gods at Work!
Help from the Randos!
Stan the Man!
Blind Faith!
Tell Me Everything!
The Best Part!
Get Her Simon!
Grayson Has Some Baggage
Grayson's Old Hook Up
It's a Disaster!
The Perfect Date!
Andy Blows the Pumpkin's Cover!
Bobby Loves Travis' Teacher!
All Wedding, All the Time!
Girls Can't Play?
Chin Stubble and Butt Heat!
Should've Talked First!
Pretend Murder
Bobby Gives Travis a Dog!
Grayson Sings a Song About Jules
The Cougar Town's Chain!
How Did We Miss Thanksgiving?
A Zip Line Tour of Cougar Town!
Hawaii Finale
Jules Confronts Travis
Laurie Won't Give Up
Morning Routine Song
Ted Buckland
Travis Loves His Shack
Chalk Children
Lou's Penny Can
Andy Gets Foreplay?
Andy Tries Yoga
Children of the Corn
Strip Club
Grayson Gets Pancaked
Shark Attack!
Live On a Boat
School
Travis Takes Over
Will Bobby Win?
Bobby's Snooze Button
Dance of Motherhood
Bobby and Laurie Advertise
Marriage Advice
That's a Wrap!
Writers vs. Actors Episode 2, Part 2
Writers vs. Actors Episode 2, Part 1
Writers vs. Actors, Episode 1
Behind the Scenes of Andy's Dreams
Sports
Boudoir Photos
Deer Skin
The Hair Up There
Jules Asks Grayson About His Dad
Andy Walks Away
Ellie As a Tomboy
Gulfhaven Vice, Part 2
Gulfhaven Vice, Part 1

About this Show

Cougar Town

Courteney Cox stars as Jules, a recently divorced single mother exploring the honest truths about dating and aging in our beauty and youth obsessed culture. While most women in their twenties go through life experiencing the challenges and often humorous pitfalls of meeting men, Jules took on the responsibilities of marriage and raising a son. Now in her forties, she embarks on a journey to self-discovery whilst surrounded by fellow divorcees and singletons eager to live or re-live a time gone by.

Starring: Courteney CoxChrista MillerBusy PhilippsDan ByrdJosh Hopkins

TV14SitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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