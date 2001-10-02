9 seasons available (182 episodes)

Scrubs (2001)Scrubs (2001)

ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.more

ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In ...More

Starring: Zach BraffDonald Adeosun FaisonJohn C. McGinley

Creator: Bill Lawrence

TV14MedicalDramaComedySitcomTV Series2001

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EpisodesScrubs (2026)ExtrasDetails
ScrubsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2026)

Drums

Surgeon

Mole

Relationship

Coup

Parasite

Cheater

Love

Confidant

Different

Advice

Listener

Security Cart

Speech

Finger

Inspiring

Clue

H23

The Talk

Happy Holidays from Scrubs

On the List

Teamwork

Worst Five

Beer

On Set With Security - Steven Cragg

The Possibilities Are Endless!

Sneak Peek: Horses

Why?

On Set With Zach and Donald, Part 1

Dramatic

Ears

Jazz Hands

On Set With Bill Lawrence

Wingmom

Behind the Fantasies 1

Behind the Fantasies 2

Meet the New Scrubs!

Ask Scrubs - Zach Braff

Jugs

Lucy

Good Without Evil

Not Leaving Yet

So Sweet

What's In A Name

Free Pudding

Hands Free

Magical

Wiener Cousin

Marina Romance

The Wedding

Downstairs

Mom Suit

Not at Disneyland

Repressed Flatulence

Camp Counselor Face

I Told You So

Fun Font

Interns

Regret

Steak

Bromance

Crystal Clear

Tiger

Totally Bombing

Cool

Dry Mouth

Frustrated

Secret Smile

Ask Scrubs, Part 4

Noodle

About this Show

Scrubs (2001)

ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.

Starring: Zach BraffDonald Adeosun FaisonJohn C. McGinleyKen JenkinsSarah Chalke

Creator: Bill Lawrence

TV14MedicalDramaComedySitcomTV Series2001

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