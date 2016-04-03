8 seasons available (340 episodes)

My Hero AcademiaMy Hero Academia

Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.more

Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku re...More

Starring: Daiki YamashitaNobuhiko OkamotoAyane Sakura

TV14FantasyActionAnimeSuper HeroesAnimationComedyTV Series2016
  • hd

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(Sub) Hero Notebook

(Dub) Hero Notebook

About this Show

My Hero Academia

Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.

Starring: Daiki YamashitaNobuhiko OkamotoAyane SakuraKenta MiyakeKaito Ishikawa

TV14FantasyActionAnimeSuper HeroesAnimationComedyTV Series2016
  • hd

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